He said the International Solar Alliance is among the fastest growing International Organisations, with 88 signatories . "With plans to mobilise billions of dollars train thousands of stake-holders, and promote research and development in renewable energy, the ISA will contribute to reducing carbon foot-print. One more example is the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. 18 countries - including 9 from among the G20 - and 4 international organisations have already joined the Coalition . CDRI has started work on increasing resilience of critical infrastructure. Infra damage during natural disasters is a subject that has not got the attention it deserves. The poorer nations are specially impacted by this. Therefore, this Coalition is important," said Modi.