India has only contributed only about 4% of the global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019, Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey said
Amid the global climate crisis, the Central government has said that India has done more than its fair share to combat climate change. Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey told Rajya Sabha on Thursday that India has only contributed only about 4% of the global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019.
He added current greenhouse gas emissions of the developed countries are responsible for global warming and these countries should, therefore, lead climate actions.
With more than 17% of the global population, India has contributed only about 4% of the global cumulative greenhouse gas emissions between 1850 and 2019, he said.
"Even though India is not part of the problem, it is committed to its solution and has done more than its fair share to combat climate change," Choubey said.
Reports from various sources, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), highlight that global warming is mainly due to cumulative historical and current greenhouse gas emissions of the developed countries.
"India firmly believes in global cooperation to deal with climate change challenges through the multilateral processes of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement, on the basis of equity and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities," he said.
However, he said India is not obliged to completely stop carbon emissions.
The government also said there is "no established study for India providing a quantified attribution of climate change leading to an increased outbreak of floods/cloudbursts".
Many studies monitor disasters such as floods, cloudbursts, droughts, and heatwaves. However, the science of attribution of these changes particularly to climate change is far more complex and currently an evolving subject, Choubey said.
Most studies so far have relied on mathematical modelling of climate change impacts but these are yet to be empirically verified, he said.
"The occurrence of floods can be attributed to various factors, including wide variations in rainfall both in time and space with frequent departures from the normal pattern, inadequate carrying capacities of rivers, river bank erosion and silting of river beds, landslides, poor natural drainage in flood-prone areas, snowmelt and glacial lake outbursts," the minister said.
"The occurrence of floods can be attributed to various factors, including wide variations in rainfall both in time and space with frequent departures from the normal pattern, inadequate carrying capacities of rivers, river bank erosion and silting of river beds, landslides, poor natural drainage in flood-prone areas, snowmelt and glacial lake outbursts," the minister said.