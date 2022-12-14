India not reliant on China to access rare earth minerals: Jitendra Singh

RE in the form of oxides/ compounds, duly liberated from radioactivity is available for all including the private sector since 1950. “As regards developing rare earth value chain, a Rare Earth Theme Park is being setup which will upscale the scientific principles proven at laboratory to pilot scale and demonstrate the same to aspiring Industries willing to set up commercial operations. Besides, the theme park will also undertake skill development activities to develop the workforce of future," said Department of Atomic Energy

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}