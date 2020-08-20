NEW DELHI : India is not planning to follow a preset benchmark for selecting a covid-19 vaccine and will explore all available options for mass immunization against the contagion, which has killed more than 53,000, and infected over 2.8 million in the country.

Central government officials said they were considering various benchmarks, such as cost, ease of administration and efficacy, to determine the vaccine candidates.

“When we will have a vaccine ready, we will look at all parameters in a balanced manner, how effective it is, what is the cost, ease of administration, besides other factors," said Dr V.K. Paul, NITI Aayog member (health), and the chairman of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration.

“Of course, if it has an efficacy rate of 10%, we will not accept it, and maybe 90% (efficacy) will be difficult (to achieve)," he said.

The group is responsible for setting up the logistics and financial infrastructure, among others, to roll out the vaccination drive when a vaccine candidate gets regulatory approval for mass administration, besides selecting a suitable vaccine. “We will look at the entire picture. There will be a process to select the vaccine, but right now it will be difficult to say," Paul said.

India’s approach to identify a vaccine candidate is different from the US, where the Food and Drug Administration set a benchmark of 50% efficacy for approving a vaccine. Some developed countries, such as the UK, have already secured hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines, which are still in clinical trials. The deals are part of the efforts to shoulder some of the risks that companies are taking in mass manufacturing covid-19 vaccines even before receiving regulatory approval.

In India, there are at least five domestic vaccine manufacturers that are working on indigenous vaccines—Serum Institute of India, Pune; Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad; Zydus Cadila, Ahmedabad; Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Pune; and Biological E, Hyderabad.

While India finalizes its strategy to make a vaccine available as soon as possible, it also needs to assess the optimal level of immunization, said epidemiologists, as the herd immunity threshold may vary across states and even in communities within states.

Herd immunity can either be achieved through vaccination or naturally occurring infection.

Even though India has more than 2 million recovered covid-19 patients, there is no scientific information available if antibodies are providing any immunity. Scientists also said the government should look at disease transmission calculations of states to chalk out vaccination plans.

Herd immunity is calculated from the reproductive number or R0—the number of secondary infections generated from one infected individual.

R0 is a measure of virus transmission or the average number of people each infected person will infect.

“The R0 will differ from population to population. Two factors are critical to determine R0. One, the infectiousness period—whether people with symptoms have a short incubationperiod and asymptomatics have a longer one, and how much virus they are shedding," said Lalit Kant, the former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research. “Two, what is the mixing behaviour of people or the number of people with whom they come in contact. As both vary from culture to culture, population to population, it will not be the same in all cases."

Kant, however, said in all likelihood, all high-risk population will be provided vaccine, but R0 will give a clue to the level of coverage required to protect the country’s population.

As long as a suitable vaccine for covid-19 is not found, the Centre will work on increasing testing and containment measures, besides strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, the government said.

India on Wednesday crossed 30 million tests, while the number of cured patients stood at 2,083,198, with the highest single-day recovery of 60,091. With this, the recovery rate was up at 73.64% and case fatality rate was down to 1.91%, the health ministry said. Active cases has also reduced and currently comprises less than one-fourth, or 24.45% of total positive cases.

In a bid to rapidly increase the number of tests done to touch 1 million/day testing capacity, 8,01,518 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s eSanjeevani telemedicine service recorded 200,000 consultations.

