India not to fix a benchmark in selecting covid-19 vaccine

“The R0 will differ from population to population. Two factors are critical to determine R0. One, the infectiousness period—whether people with symptoms have a short incubationperiod and asymptomatics have a longer one, and how much virus they are shedding," said Lalit Kant, the former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at Indian Council of Medical Research. “Two, what is the mixing behaviour of people or the number of people with whom they come in contact. As both vary from culture to culture, population to population, it will not be the same in all cases."