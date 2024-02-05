‘India not weak anymore, can give befitting reply’: Rajnath Singh on Congress' Ladakh, Maldives comments | Watch
Condemning Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's—leader of Congress in Lok Sabha— statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country is not weak anymore, it has emerged strong and has the capability and strength to give a befitting reply
Reacting sharply to the allegations of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury—leader of Congress in Lok Sabha—that the situation in Ladakh is deteriorating day by day as vast areas of Ladakh have been occupied by China and Maldives has been running an anti-India campaign which led to the election of pro-China leader Mohamed Muizzu, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed disagreement.