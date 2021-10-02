India notifies final rules for settling Cairn Energy, Vodafone tax cases

The rules are the result of a public consultation by the government, and elaborate on the conditions added to the Income Tax Act earlier this year, by way of an amendment, to settle these cases. The rules explain the manner in which businesses have to meet conditions specified in the Income Tax Act such as withdrawal of appeals and arbitration and waiving off rights to pursue claims and remedies. The tax department will drop demands or claims raised in these cases and refund amounts collected subject to the companies meeting conditions as specified in the rules.

