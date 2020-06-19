India now faces threat of Chinese cyberattacks

“What piqued our interest was the list published on these forums. They had names of several Indian companies, media houses, telecom operators and a large tyre company. When we started attributing the handles publishing these lists back to their sources, we found that they belonged to Gothic Panda and Stone Panda, two well-known hacking groups with direct affiliation to the PLA (People’s Liberation Army)," said Kumar Ritesh, chairman and CEO of Cyfirma.