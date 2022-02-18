New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday said Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has become the 100th district in the country to have tap water supply in every household.

"After touching the milestone of providing tap water supply to more than 9 Crore homes on 16th February, 2022, Jal Jeevan Mission achieved another milestone of providing tap water to every home of 100 districts in the country, today. Chamba, an Aspirational District of Himachal Pradesh has become the 100th ‘Har Ghar Jal’ District," said a statement from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Chamba is the fifth aspirational district to become ‘Har Ghar Jal’. Other four 'Har Ghar Jal' aspirational districts are Bhadradri Kothgudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Komram Bheem Asifabad (all in Telangana) and Mewat in Haryana.

In the past two and a half years, Jal Jeevan Mission has provided tap water supply to more than 5.78 crore rural households. Under the Mission, the Centre aims to provide tap water supply to every rural household by 2024.

As of 15 August, 2019, when the mission was announced, out of 19.27 crore households, only 3.23 crore (17%) households in India had tap water connections.

In Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, every rural household has tap water supply, the data showed. Punjab (99%), Himachal Pradesh (92.4%), Gujarat (92%) and Bihar (90%) are on the verge of achieving the feat in 2022, the ministry said.

The ‘Har Ghar Har Jal’ scheme was provided ₹60,000 crore in the Union Budget 2022-23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.