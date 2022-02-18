India now has 100 districts with tap water supply to every household

"After touching the milestone of providing tap water supply to more than 9 Crore homes on 16th February, 2022, Jal Jeevan Mission achieved another milestone of providing tap water to every home of 100 districts in the country, today. Chamba, an Aspirational District of Himachal Pradesh has become the 100th ‘Har Ghar Jal’ District," said a statement from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.