NEW DELHI: Homegrown digital collectibles platform Rario, today, announced a partnership with blockchain firm Polygon, to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace for cricket fans. The platform has also partnered with cricketers like Zaheer Khan and South African Faf Du Plesis, presumably to create NFTs that are built around these players.

The company claims that it is the world’s first officially licensed cricket NFT platform in the world, though it didn’t reveal plans about what kind of NFTs it will be minting at the moment. Ratio enables fans to buy and trade in digital collectibles built around various cricketing moments. “We believe Rario is laying down the foundations for making digital collectibles the most prized asset for sports fans in India and across the world," said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder oF Polygon.

While Rario may be the first platform of its kind for cricket, NFTs have become quite popular in the world of sports. Large football clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona and more have tie-ups with Socios, listing their own fan tokens on the Chiliz exchange and selling collectibles through the platform. The United States’ National Basketball Association (NBA) also announced an NFT platform of its own earlier this month.

Rario is amongst the first NFT platforms to come out of Polygon Studios, a platform created by the blockchain company specifically for applications like this. However, Polygon’s solution is already quite common amongst NFT marketplaces. The company’s layer 2 solution, which reduces transaction fees for minting NFTs, have been gaining steam in the growing NFT space in India. Gurgaon-based NFTically also uses Polygon on its marketplace as does upcoming Wall.app.

