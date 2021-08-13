India now has an NFT platform meant specifically for cricket fans

The company claims that it is the world’s first officially licensed cricket NFT platform in the world, though it didn’t reveal plans about what kind of NFTs it will be minting at the moment. Ratio enables fans to buy and trade in digital collectibles built around various cricketing moments. “We believe Rario is laying down the foundations for making digital collectibles the most prized asset for sports fans in India and across the world," said Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder oF Polygon.

