India now has more than 2,000 labs to test Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

On the commitment of the present government towards the healthcare of the elderly, the Union Minister pointed out, "The elderly and people with co-morbidities are being given the priority for inoculation. The government is committed towards the welfare of all people and especially the elderly of the country." He also informed that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare already has a programme dedicated to addressing the various health-related problems of the elderly called the "National Programme for the Health Care of Elderly" (NPHCE).