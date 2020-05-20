India now manufactures 4.5 lakh PPE suits a day in the fight against Covid-19

Union Minister Smriti Irani announced on Twitter that India is now producing over 4.5 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) suits daily and that now over 600 companies in the country are certified to manufacture PPEs. "PPE Update as on 18 th May — today we have crossed per day production of 4.5 lac PPE suits .. India now has over 600 companies who are lab certified to manufacture PPE."Smriti Irani had tweeted on Monday.

India started manufacturing PPE kits within two months of the coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, all PPE kits were being imported.

So, this is some piece of good news as some hospitals had reported shortage of the most crucial gear for healthcare professionals, the PPE kits, since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Addressing the nation, on 12 March at 8 pm, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India was finally indigenously manufacturing about 2 lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N-95 masks every day.

What is Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Kit

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) the Protective equipment consists of garments placed to protect the health care workers or any other persons to get infected. These usually consist of standard precautions: gloves, mask, gown. If it is blood or airborne high infections, will include: Face protection, goggles and mask or faceshield, gloves, gown or coverall, head cover, rubber boots.

Companies like Alok Industries, JCT Phagwara, Gokaldas Exports, and Aditya Birla are some of domestic PPE kits manufactures.

Some government institutes like South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) and Ordnance Factory Board are at the forefront of developing new technologies, materials, and testing facilities. DRDO has also developed new PU coated nylon/polyester for supply to domestic manufacturers.