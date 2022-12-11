India now third largest aviation market in the world: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 07:44 PM IST
After inaugurating the first phase of Mopa international airport in Goa on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that with the efforts of the people, India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world. In the last eight years, the country made all possible efforts to improve 'Ease of Travel' for tourists, PM Modi added.