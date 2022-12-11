After inaugurating the first phase of Mopa international airport in Goa on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that with the efforts of the people, India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world. In the last eight years, the country made all possible efforts to improve 'Ease of Travel' for tourists, PM Modi added.

The airport is established to increase air connectivity and tourism in the coastal state. PM Modi affirmed that the airport will be named as

Manohar International Airport after the late BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Goa, Manohar Parrikar.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the Mopa airport in 2016. The Mopa airport will be the second airport in Goa and another one is in Dabolim. The airport is built around the idea of sustainable infrastructure with a cost of Rs. 2,870 crores.

We have increased visa-on-arrival facilities and simplified the visa process, the Prime Minister added.

"For the first time in the country, two airports have been established in a city. Under the previous government, not even a single airport was constructed in a year. Wherever there will be double engine government, the development will happen," Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

The airport is aimed at boosting the socio-economic development of the state. The first phase of the airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and the saturation level of this capacity is 33 MPPA.

“It has been the constant endeavor of the PM to provide world-class infrastructure and transport facilities across the country. In yet another step towards this, the PM will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport, Goa," the statement said.

The airport has some world-class technologies like 3-D monolithic precast buildings, stabilroad, robomatic hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure. The government's push towards enabling infrastructure with high-end facilities is also seen at the airport which has a runway capable of handling the world’s largest aircraft, 14 parking bays along with a night parking facility for aircraft, self-baggage drop facilities, state-of-the-art, and independent air navigation infrastructure, etc.