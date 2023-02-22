India 'number one' priority, have reduced wait time for visa: US
- So far this year, US issued 36% more visas, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services in the Bureau of Consular Affairs said
India is the United States' number one priority, US Visa officials said while adding that after the COVID pandemic, there has been a rise of around 36 per cent in visa processing across the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×