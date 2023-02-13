Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Prime Minister showcased the country as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector, and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

India is looking to sign nearly ₹75,000 crore defence deals at the biennial five-day event, its biggest ever, as its airlines try to complete jetliner purchases to meet civilian demand and press global aircraft manufacturers to produce more locally, mainly through partnerships.

Here are 10 top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's speech

1. India has rejuvenated its defense sector in the last 8 to 9 years. We just consider this to be just the beginning. The country wants to more than triple annual defence exports to $5 billion by 2024/25 from $1.5 billion currently as it looks to ramp up domestic manufacturing and join the defence-producing countries.

2. Today, India is not just a market for defence companies, it is also a potential defence partner. I call on India's private sector to invest more and more in the country's defence sector.

3. India, for decades one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment, now exports to 75 countries. Our technology is cost-effective as well as credible coupled with honest intent.

4. Tejas fighter planes, indigenously developed INS Vikrant as well as the Helicopter factory in Tumakuru are examples of Make In India's strength.

5. India of the 21st century will neither lose out on any opportunity nor will shy away from working hard to achieve its dreams. Today's India thinks fast, and far and takes quick decisions and the India of Amrit Kaal is moving forward like a fighter pilot, and is not afraid to touch heights and eager to fly high.

6. When a country moves forward with new thinking and new approach, then its systems also start adapting with new thinking

7. The deafening roar of Aero India also has the echo of India's reform, performance, and transform. The reforms done in India in the direction of Ease-of-Doing-Business are being discussed all over the world today and India has taken several steps to create an environment conducive to global investment and Indian innovation.

8. India's successes are giving proof of its possibilities and capability and added that Tejas aircraft roaring in the sky is the proof of the success of 'Make in India'. The new India of the 21st century will neither miss any opportunity nor leave any stone unturned in its hard work. We are gearing up.

9. There was a time when Aero India was considered a window of defence show in India, but through the years, the event has developed as a reflection of India's strength with a focus on its defence sector.

10. This event will create new opportunities in the field of aerospace and defence. New possibilities will arise for the youth of Karnataka. This year's event has broken all previous records and there has been participation from all levels including MSMEs, Indian startups as well as established companies from across the world, and the theme of Aero India – The runway to a billion opportunities - is being realised.