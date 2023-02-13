'India of Amrit Kaal moving forward like a fighter pilot': Top 10 quotes from PM Modi's Aero India speech
- 'India, for decades one of the world's biggest importers of defence equipment, now exports to 75 countries,' PM Modi said at the 14th edition of Aero India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The Prime Minister showcased the country as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector, and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×