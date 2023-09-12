India offered aircraft 'Air India One' to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to return, but…1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 08:26 PM IST
Canadian Prime Minister finally took off from New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon after the technical issues in his official aircraft were resolved
The G20 Summit didn't go according to plans for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation as their return was delayed by almost 2 days after a technical snag onboard Canada's aircraft. As per sources, India offered services of aircraft 'Air India One' to the Justin Trudeau-led delegation, but the Canadian side chose to wait for the backup aircraft.