The G20 Summit didn't go according to plans for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation as their return was delayed by almost 2 days after a technical snag onboard Canada's aircraft. As per sources, India offered services of aircraft 'Air India One' to the Justin Trudeau-led delegation, but the Canadian side chose to wait for the backup aircraft.

Canadian Prime Minister finally took off from New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon after the technical issues in his official aircraft were resolved. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar accompanied him to the airport during his return.

The India visit was far from smooth for the Canadian delegation as it came amidst the rough patch in Indian-Canada relations due to Canada's non-committal and soft stand on anti-India activities in various parts of Canada.

PM Modi expresses strong concerns

In a bilateral meeting with Justin Trudeau, PM Modi expressed strong concerns about anti-India activities in Canada.

“PM Modi conveyed our strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada. They are promoting secessionism and inciting violence against Indian diplomats, damaging diplomatic premises, and threatening the Indian community in Canada and their places of worship. The nexus of such forces with organized crime, drug syndicates, and human trafficking should be a concern for Canada as well. It is essential for the two countries to cooperate in dealing with such threats," a press note from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Justin Trudeau doesn't seem to gauge the seriousness of remarks made by the Indian leader and took the “foreign interference" line. "I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada. The flip side of it, we also highlighted the importance of respecting the rule of law and we did talk about foreign interference," he said.

Canadian Prime Minister's Delhi visit is also facing a backlash at home due to the rough interactions. Some media outlets like Reuters and Bloomberg reported that Trudeau received a “scolding" and “criticism" from Prime Minister Modi during their talks. “Putting partisanship aside, no one likes to see a Canadian prime minister repeatedly humiliated and trampled upon by the rest of the world," Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said.