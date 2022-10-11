Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India offering 26 oil, gas blocks and 16 coal bed methane blocks in latest bid

India offering 26 oil, gas blocks and 16 coal bed methane blocks in latest bid

Indian minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri poses for a picture after he launches an auction of offshore oil and gas blocks in Houston, Texas. (PC-REUTERS/Gary McWilliams)
1 min read . 05:22 PM ISTLivemint

  • According to a notice posted on the website of upstream regulator the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, the 26 blocks - 15 ultra deep-water blocks, 8 shallow water and 3 onland blocks - cover an area of 223,000 square kilometres.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the world's third largest oil consumer seeks to boost local output, the government is offering 26 oil and gas blocks and 16 coal bed methane blocks in its latest exploration licensing round.

With the world's third largest oil consumer seeks to boost local output, the government is offering 26 oil and gas blocks and 16 coal bed methane blocks in its latest exploration licensing round.

"There is an unprecedented interest in Indian exploration and production by global oil companies," Union oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Tuesday after a roadshow in Houston in the United States.

"There is an unprecedented interest in Indian exploration and production by global oil companies," Union oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Tuesday after a roadshow in Houston in the United States.

Being the world's third biggest oil importer, India also ships in about 84% of its oil needs from overseas and wants to quickly monetise its oil and gas reserves to cut its import bill.

Being the world's third biggest oil importer, India also ships in about 84% of its oil needs from overseas and wants to quickly monetise its oil and gas reserves to cut its import bill.

ALSO READ: India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

ALSO READ: India will weigh what Russia has to offer on Sakhalin-1 ownership revamp

According to a notice posted on the website of upstream regulator the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, the 26 blocks - 15 ultra deep-water blocks, 8 shallow water and 3 onland blocks - cover an area of 223,000 square kilometres (86,101 sq. miles).

According to a notice posted on the website of upstream regulator the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, the 26 blocks - 15 ultra deep-water blocks, 8 shallow water and 3 onland blocks - cover an area of 223,000 square kilometres (86,101 sq. miles).

So far, India has seen a tepid response from major global energy players in its oil and gas licensing rounds.

So far, India has seen a tepid response from major global energy players in its oil and gas licensing rounds.

Earlier, the Union oil minister met executives from Exxon Mobil, oilfield service provider Baker Hughes, and with liquefied natural gas producers after launching a bidding round for offshore oil and gas exploration areas.

Earlier, the Union oil minister met executives from Exxon Mobil, oilfield service provider Baker Hughes, and with liquefied natural gas producers after launching a bidding round for offshore oil and gas exploration areas.

India is interested in the U.S companies' technical expertise in offshore production, ethanol and sulfur recovery in oil refineries, Reuters quoted Puri as saying.

India is interested in the U.S companies' technical expertise in offshore production, ethanol and sulfur recovery in oil refineries, Reuters quoted Puri as saying.

With Reuters inputs.

With Reuters inputs.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.