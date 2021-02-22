India offers $100 mn line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets2 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2021, 04:50 PM IST
The two sides also exchanged letters on provision of Dornier aircraft and Dhruv helicopter by India to step up Mauritius’ maritime monitoring capabilities
PORT LOUIS : India on Monday offered a $100 million line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets and the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here.
"SAGAR policy reaffirmed. Pleased to witness, along with PM @JugnauthKumar, the exchange of $100 million Defence Line of Credit. Will facilitate procurement of defence assets, guided by the needs of Mauritius," Jaishankar tweeted.
Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
Karnataka govt deploys marshalls in marriage halls, caps social gatherings to 500 people amid Covid surge1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
IMA 'shocked' over Patanjali’s Coronil claim, asks health minister to clarify1 min read . 04:35 PM IST
Boeing says all 777s with same engine now grounded after United Airlines fire2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
The two sides also exchanged letters on provision of Dornier aircraft and Dhruv helicopter by India to step up Mauritius’ maritime monitoring capabilities.
"A special day for our special relationship. Privileged to witness along with PM @JugnauthKumar the signing of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement. India’s first such agreement with an African country," Jaishankar said in another tweet.
"Will help focus on post-pandemic economic recovery. Enable business expansion and greater investments," he added.
"A reliable partner, a responsive friend. Welcome the exchange of cooperation instruments on construction of Renal Transplant Unit, Solar Power Plant and on Consumer Protection & Legal Metrology," he tweeted.
Jaishankar, who arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday night from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour, also handed him over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines.
"India’s helping hand - always over the horizon. Symbolically handed over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured Made in India Covid vaccines," he tweeted.
CM Uddhav Thackeray gives Maharashtra 10-15 days before lockdown decision: 10 updates2 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Tata Safari SUV launched in India at ₹14.69 lakh: Check price list1 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Yogi govt to develop Jewar Airport as Asia's biggest, plans 6 runways1 min read . 01:19 PM IST
Sensex plunges over 1,100 points in biggest selloff in two months: 10 updates2 min read . 03:46 PM IST
He also conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Jugnauth. "Commend management of the pandemic under his leadership," Jaishankar tweeted.
"Comprehensive discussions on the status of implementation of various infrastructure projects. Appreciate the efficiency of the Mauritius side in taking them forward," he said in another tweet.
During his visit, Jaishankar will review all aspects of bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius, and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India's assistance to Mauritius.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.