Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India offers $100 mn line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets
Photo: PTI

India offers $100 mn line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST PTI

The two sides also exchanged letters on provision of Dornier aircraft and Dhruv helicopter by India to step up Mauritius’ maritime monitoring capabilities

PORT LOUIS : India on Monday offered a $100 million line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets and the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here.

India on Monday offered a $100 million line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets and the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here.

"SAGAR policy reaffirmed. Pleased to witness, along with PM @JugnauthKumar, the exchange of $100 million Defence Line of Credit. Will facilitate procurement of defence assets, guided by the needs of Mauritius," Jaishankar tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Karnataka govt deploys marshalls in marriage halls, caps social gatherings to 500 people amid Covid surge

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST

IMA 'shocked' over Patanjali’s Coronil claim, asks health minister to clarify

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST

Boeing says all 777s with same engine now grounded after United Airlines fire

2 min read . 04:28 PM IST

"SAGAR policy reaffirmed. Pleased to witness, along with PM @JugnauthKumar, the exchange of $100 million Defence Line of Credit. Will facilitate procurement of defence assets, guided by the needs of Mauritius," Jaishankar tweeted.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST

Karnataka govt deploys marshalls in marriage halls, caps social gatherings to 500 people amid Covid surge

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST

IMA 'shocked' over Patanjali’s Coronil claim, asks health minister to clarify

1 min read . 04:35 PM IST

Boeing says all 777s with same engine now grounded after United Airlines fire

2 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The two sides also exchanged letters on provision of Dornier aircraft and Dhruv helicopter by India to step up Mauritius’ maritime monitoring capabilities.

"A special day for our special relationship. Privileged to witness along with PM @JugnauthKumar the signing of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement. India’s first such agreement with an African country," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

"Will help focus on post-pandemic economic recovery. Enable business expansion and greater investments," he added.

"A reliable partner, a responsive friend. Welcome the exchange of cooperation instruments on construction of Renal Transplant Unit, Solar Power Plant and on Consumer Protection & Legal Metrology," he tweeted.

Jaishankar, who arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday night from the Maldives on the last leg of his two-nation tour, also handed him over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 vaccines.

"India’s helping hand - always over the horizon. Symbolically handed over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured Made in India Covid vaccines," he tweeted.

TRENDING STORIES See All

He also conveyed warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Jugnauth. "Commend management of the pandemic under his leadership," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Comprehensive discussions on the status of implementation of various infrastructure projects. Appreciate the efficiency of the Mauritius side in taking them forward," he said in another tweet.

During his visit, Jaishankar will review all aspects of bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius, and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India's assistance to Mauritius.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.