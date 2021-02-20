OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India offers $40 mn Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives
File Photo: Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (ANI Photo )
File Photo: Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (ANI Photo )

India offers $40 mn Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in Maldives

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 06:23 PM IST PTI

  • S Jaishankar said that India acknowledges the high priority accorded by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to sports and India is privileged to be a partner in that effort
  • Jaishankar also handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to foreign minister and health minister Kerafa Naseem

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday offered a $40 million Line of Credit to the Maldives in a bid to boost the sports infrastructure of the country.

Speaking at an event at Ekuveni Stadium here, he said that India acknowledges the high priority accorded by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to sports… and India is privileged to be a partner in that effort.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
File Photo: Azim Premji also spoke about the efforts of Azim Premji Foundation in the field of education

CSR should not be legally mandated, charity must come from within: Azim Premji

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST
File Photo: Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel after their wedding at Windsor Castle

UK's Princess Eugenie names baby son August, Buckingham Palace says

1 min read . 06:00 PM IST
External Minister Dr S. Jaishankar (File photo)

Jaishankar reaches Maldives, says appreciate our close cooperation during Covid

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Villagers stand in queues as Andhra Pradesh government holds panchayat elections

Andhra's 4th phase of Gram panchayats polls to be conducted tomorrow

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST

“I am happy to announce that in order to support the development of sports infrastructure to fulfil the interests and aspirations of the Maldivian people, India has offered a standalone Line of Credit of $40 million for sports infrastructure in the Maldives," Jaishankar said.

He said that the Maldivian people have tremendous sporting talent.

"India is a trusted and reliable partner," the minister said in his address.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation tour that will also take him to Mauritius, handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Foreign Minister and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem.

Earlier, he held talks with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, saying India's time-tested relationship with the Maldives is poised to take a quantum jump.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout