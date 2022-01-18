This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India offers $500 million fuel credit line to forex strapped Sri Lanka
1 min read.05:26 PM ISTUditha Jayasinghe, Reuters
The credit line, which was under negotiation since August 2021, will ease pressure on the country's dwindling reserves that dipped to $3.1 billion at the end of December
India offered a new $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to fund fuel purchases, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said on Tuesday, as the island struggles to manage its worst financial crisis in years.
The credit line, which was under negotiation since August 2021, will ease pressure on the country's dwindling reserves that dipped to $3.1 billion at the end of December.