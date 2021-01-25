India offers covid-19 vaccines to diplomats posted in India

New Delhi: India has offered domestically manufactured covid-19 vaccines to diplomats and their families posted in India , a little more than a week after New Delhi began vaccinating its own people and also opened up limited exports, two people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The decks have also been cleared for India made vaccines to be made available for use by United Nations peacekeepers and health workers through the COVAX, the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to covid-19 vaccines for all countries.

The latter development coincides with India assuming the non permanent membership of the UN Security Council for a two year term on 1 January.

The moves together strengthen India’s image as a major supplier of medicines to countries of the world, against the backdrop of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to one of the people cited above, New Delhi made the offer of vaccination to foreign diplomats posted in India and their mission staff, on Friday describing it as a gesture of "goodwill" and "solidarity." Indians working in the missions or embassies will not be covered by the offer.

"The Government of India, as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, is considering to offer covid-19 vaccination to eligible foreign diplomats and their family members accredited to all Diplomatic Missions, including Consulates, United Nations and its specialised agencies and other international organisations, based in lndia," the letter sent from the Indian foreign ministry said. There was however no specific date for vaccination. Neither was it clear which vaccine would be administered. Indian drug regulators have given the go ahead to two vaccines so far. One is the Serum Institute of India made Covishield which was developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca while the second is the domestically developed Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech. A clutch of other vaccines are in various stages of testing and development in India.

According to the foreign ministry letter, "The vaccination would be on a voluntary basis, and in accordance with the phased plan of the domestic rollout."

While almost all diplomats (contacted by Mint) welcomed the offer, some said they were considering the proposal while others said they would be seeking advice from their capitals.

“The vaccines on offer in India are not cleared by our regulatory authorities," one European diplomat said.

So far India has sent vaccines as gifts to almost all its neighbouring countries with the exception of Pakistan under its The Vaccine Maitri Initiative. It has also sent vaccines as a gift to Mauritius and Seychelles among countries in its extended neighbourhood. It has also started exports to Morocco, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia. The twin moves won New Delhi praise from the new Biden administration. "We applaud India's role in global health, sharing millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine in South Asia. India's free shipments of the vaccine began with Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal and will extend to others. India's a true friend using its pharma to help the global community," the State Department’s the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a Twitter post.

“The foreign-policy benefits in strategic areas are great," said Harsh Pant, professor of international relations at the London-based Kings’ College. “In Indian Ocean countries like the Maldives and Mauritius, India’s vaccine diplomacy can help foster stronger ties in the region, and offset China’s growing influence attributable to its financial investments and social-development projects," he said in article co-authored with Aarshi Tirkey for the New Delhi based Observer Research foundation think tank.

Meanwhile, India is also looking at sending vaccines under the COVAX arrangement for UN personnel – peacekeepers and health workers.

The Pune based Serum Institute is also expected to supply vaccines under COVAX for low income countries.

“In further support of its mission to expedite early availability of vaccines to lower-income countries and help bring a rapid end to the acute stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, COVAX also confirmed today that it will exercise an option – via an existing agreemeny with Serum Institute of India (SII) – to receive its first 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University-developed vaccine manufactured by SII," COVAX said in a statement last week.

