India offers covid-19 vaccines to diplomats posted in India

"The Government of India, as a gesture of goodwill and solidarity, is considering to offer covid-19 vaccination to eligible foreign diplomats and their family members accredited to all Diplomatic Missions, including Consulates, United Nations and its specialised agencies and other international organisations, based in lndia," the letter sent from the Indian foreign ministry said. There was however no specific date for vaccination. Neither was it clear which vaccine would be administered. Indian drug regulators have given the go ahead to two vaccines so far. One is the Serum Institute of India made Covishield which was developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca while the second is the domestically developed Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech. A clutch of other vaccines are in various stages of testing and development in India.