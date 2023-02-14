New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India sees all nations as equal partners and the country does not believe in imposing external or supra national solutions to its internal problems.

As part of the ongoing ‘Aero India’ event, India’s biennial aerospace exhibition, the defence minister hosted a Defence Ministers’ Conclave, ‘SPEED’, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Speaking on occasion, Singh said, “India’s stand for a rules-based international order, in which “the primordial instinct of the might being right is replaced by the civilisational concept of fairness, cooperation, respect and equality amongst all sovereign nations".“

Singh said any major change in the domain of economy, security, health or climate has global reverberations and when peace and security of any region is threatened, the entire world feels its impact in multiple ways.

He pointed out that in an interconnected and networked world, the rapid transmission of shocks and disturbances makes it impossible to insulate one’s own country from the issues of other countries.

He emphasised on regular interactions during summits, conferences and conclaves to ensure that concerns of all are suitably addressed for a common, secure and prosperous future.

He asserted that untethered to any faction or alliance of one group of nations against another, India has worked ceaselessly for the upliftment of all nations, especially developing ones.

“India has always been open to new ideas from across the world, Commingling and contest of various thoughts has made us a global ideation centre. Our ancient ethos guides us to work not only towards cooperation for mutual benefit, but goes a welcome step further from a mere transactional approach to an edifying recognition of all humanity as one family," Rajnath Singh said.

“We offer a partnership that is accommodative of the national priorities and capacities. We want to build with you, we want to launch with you, we want to create with you and we want to develop with you. We wish to create symbiotic relationships, where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for all," he said, reiterating the government’s endeavour to transcend hierarchical relationship of buyer and seller to a co­development and co-production model.

Rajnath Singh added that there are nations which are richer, militarily or technologically more advanced than others, but it does not give them the right to dictate their solutions to the nations in need of support. This top-down approach towards solving problems has never been sustainable in the long run and it often leads to debt trap, reaction from the local population, conflict and so on, he said.

He emphasised that the focus should be on providing assistance, in terms of building of institutions and capacities, so that bottom-up solutions can come up organically, in consonance with the ethos of the nations being assisted.

The defence minister exuded confidence that through Aero India, the defence ministers would have gained knowledge about the robust defence manufacturing ecosystem being created in India.

He urged them to share their requirements and expectations through enquiries, comments & feedback, which will provide the industry a significant learning opportunity.

Over 160 delegates from several countries, including defence & deputy defence ministers from 27 countries, 15 defence and service chiefs and 12 permanent secretaries from 80 countries participated in the conclave attesting to India’s tremendous growth and engagement in the defence and security sectors.