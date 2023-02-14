India offers enhanced defence partnership to friendly countries: Rajnath Singh

“We offer a partnership that is accommodative of the national priorities and capacities. We want to build with you, we want to launch with you, we want to create with you and we want to develop with you. We wish to create symbiotic relationships, where we can learn from each other, grow together and create a win-win situation for all," he said, reiterating the government’s endeavour to transcend hierarchical relationship of buyer and seller to a co­development and co-production model.