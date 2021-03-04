India offers Gandhi’s talisman to new WTO chief

India’s ambassador to the WTO Brajendra Navnit addressing the Special General Council meeting on 15 February invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s talisman as the guiding light for Ngozi while taking decisions. “Mahatma Gandhi, who began his civil rights movement while in Africa, had given us a talisman which I am sure that Dr. Ngozi is aware of, he had suggested a test when in doubt while taking a decision. We encourage Dr. Ngozi to apply this test whenever in doubt and be guided by the need for promoting the welfare of world’s vast population of the poor and the vulnerable. We hope that under her leadership the outcomes that the WTO delivers will improve their lives. India looks forward to closely working with Dr. Ngozi towards this end," he said.

