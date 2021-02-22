India offers Mauritius $100 mln line of credit to procure defence equipment

NEW DELHI: India and Mauritius on Monday consolidated their economic ties and strategic linkages with a trade pact that was expected to help them post covid-19 revival, and a $100 million line of credit for the Indian Ocean island nation to procure defence equipment.

The two agreements were among the six signed between the two countries in the presence of visiting Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth. The other pacts included lease of a Dornier aircraft and an Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) besides an 8 MW solar plant.

The Dornier aircraft is used by the Indian Navy for coastal surveillance. Its other uses include pollution prevention, aerial survey, search and rescue, commuter transportation and casualty evacuation. According to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited website, India has previously supplied the Dhruv ALH to the Mauritius Police service.

In his comments, Jugnauth described his meeting with Jaishankar as “fruitful" which would give “added momentum to a unique, trusted and enduring relationship" with India. The pacts signed “confirms the development oriented approach that drives our partnership," he said.

Vaccine procurement, support for Mauritius’ economic recovery in the post pandemic phase, an “open and free" Indo Pacific Ocean region and ways to strengthen the rules based international order and global governance institutions including the UN were the subjects on the talks’ table. Mauritius also sought India’s help to exit the “grey" list of the Paris based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) whose plenary session starts on Monday.

On the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) signed between the two countries, Jugnauth said this was the first agreement of its kind between India and an African country. “This landmark agreement is far reaching and unleashes new and expanded opportunities in trade in goods and services, investment, economic cooperation and technical assistance," he said. “The CECPA will encourage Indian entrepreneurs to invest both in Mauritius and the whole region this consolidating our ambition of making Mauritius a strategic regional economic hub and a centre of excellence," Jugnauth said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said the CECPA “will provide a timely boost for the revival of our post-covid economies and also enable Indian investors to use Mauritius as a launch-pad for business expansion into continental Africa helping the prospect of Mauritius emerging as a ‘hub of Africa.’"

Elaborating on some of the provisions of CECPA, the minister said it would provide “preferential access to Mauritius for bulk of the trade and also for many aspirational items for the future into the Indian market of over a billion people. These include frozen fish, specialty sugar, biscuits, fresh fruits, juices, mineral water, soaps, bags, medical and surgical equipment, and apparel. India’s current global import of these products is well over $ 15 billion. This is therefore a significant opportunity for Mauritius to benefit from access to the Indian market. Just to illustrate some of the benefits, Mauritius will get preferential access for export of 40,000 tonnes of sugar into India at an early time frame. Similarly, there will also be access for the export of 7.5 million pieces of apparel."

On trade in services, India has offered 95 sub-sectors from 11 broad services sectors, the minister said, noting that this alone contributed 76% of the GDP of Mauritius.

“The CECPA could also facilitate Indian investment in the Services sector in Mauritius, especially in the ICT sector as Indian companies could benefit by leveraging the bilingual prowess of Mauritius for investments in Francophone Africa," Jaishankar said.

On the ALH and the Dornier aircraft leases, Jaishankar said these would help the Indian Ocean country “shore up its capabilities to patrol and monitor its extensive maritime domain more effectively." The $100 million defence line of credit will enable defence hardware procurement from India that Mauritius needed, he said.

“These initiatives underline once again that the security of Mauritius is the security of India; in the prosperity of Mauritius is our prosperity," Jaishankar added.

