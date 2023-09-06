India offers to manage DPI repository2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said there was a global consensus for the first time on the principles of DPIs, cybersecurity in digital economy and digital skills, within the G20 digital economy ministers’ working group
NEW DELHI : India has volunteered to man and manage the global repository of all digital public infrastructure (DPI) through an open-source platform, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, adding that there was interest from multilateral institutions, government and non-government organizations to finance the expansion and adoption of DPIs.