'India offers unmatched talent': PM Modi meets Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon; discusses AI, innovation and skilling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of global chipmaker Qualcomm, Cristiano R Amon, where they discussed “India's strides in AI, innovation and skilling.”

The prime minister lauded the company's “commitment towards India’s semiconductor and AI missions,” and said in an X post that “India offers unmatched talent and scale to build technologies that will shape our collective future.”

Amon himself posted on X about the meeting, wherein he thanked Modi for “fostering a broader partnership between @Qualcomm and India in support of the IndiaAI and India Semiconductor Missions, as well as the transition to 6G.”

“We are encouraged by the opportunities to develop an Indian ecosystem across AI smartphones, PCs, smart glasses, auto, industrial and more,” he also said.

The US chipmaker's CEO's meeting with the Indian prime minister comes in the wake of China initiating an investigation into the company over its acquisition of Israel's Autotalks, Reuters reported.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation said the probe would look at whether Qualcomm violated China's antitrust law by not lawfully declaring some details in its acquisition of the Israeli chip designer.

Qualcomm CEO on 6G and AI Amon believes 6G is the connectivity the world will require in the age of AI. In an interview with NDTV, Amon said, "We started with 2G... 3G was about connecting to the Internet, 4G was about broadband and making the phone into a computer, 5G was about making sure that everyone could have unlimited data rates... 6G is the connectivity for the age of AI."

During the conversation, he also mentioned India's “connectivity and smartphones and the mobile Internet,” and said that he believes the same approach is needed with artificial intelligence. “We should be working very hard to democratise this technology and make sure that everyone has access to it..,” he said.

Regarding his meeting with Modi, Amon told the publication that he is “always inspired by the Prime Minister.”

Qualcomm's expanding business in India The US chipmaker has been in India for around two decades, and are now expanding their business in the country beyond smartphone chipsets. Now XR and smartglasses are expected to be their main focus going forward.