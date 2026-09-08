India's oil import bill may jump as global crude prices surge to nearly $100/barrel amid West Asia war — All we know

India's oil import bill is set to jump as Brent futures gained over 2% on Tuesday to around $99 per barrel, while the United States West Texas Intermediate (US WTI) crude rose 3% to nearly $94 per barrel, PTI reported on 8 September.

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Prices jumped amid renewed inflationary pressures due to the war between the US and Iran, and escalating tensions in West Asia after Saudi energy infrastructure was attacked. There are concerns that latest developments could further disrupt global oil supplies, as per the report.

Could oil prices rise in India amid global pressure? India is the world's third largest oil importing country — buying more than 88% of the crude used for petrol and diesel from abroad and is thus very vulnerable to price swings in the international markets, it added.

A sustained increase in prices raises the country's dollar-denominated import bill and can put pressure on the trade balance and the rupee, analysts said.

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Higher crude prices can also feed into domestic inflation through fuel, transport and other energy-related costs, they said, adding that impact on consumers and the wider economy depends in part on how much of the increase is passed through to domestic fuel prices and how long international prices remain elevated.

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For now, retail petrol and diesel prices remain on freeze for over three months. Rates were last revised on 25 May when they were hiked by ₹2.61/litre for petrol and ₹2.71/litre for diesel. Those hikes were part of the revision in rates that happened in the second half of May in response to international prices rising due to the war in West Asia disrupting energy flows from the Gulf countries.

In all, petrol price was raised by ₹7.35 a litre and diesel by ₹7.53 in four instalments.

Indian OMCs will feel pinch of oil price rise The increase in crude oil prices will put margin pressure on fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), who have already been struggling with accumulated losses for not being able to pass on the entire impact of the rise in oil prices in the aftermath of the West Asia crisis, the report added.

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India's crude oil import bill surged by over 56% during April-July to $63.4 billion compared to $40.5 billion in the same period last year, according to the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The volumes bought remained almost the same — 81.9 million tonnes in the first five months of the current fiscal and 81.5 million tonnes last year. The basket of crude oil India imports averaged $106.26 per barrel on Monday, according to PPAC.

The basket is made up of sweet or low-sulphur (Brent) and sour grades containing more than 0.5% sulphur (Oman & Dubai average) in the ratio 77.81:22.19.

The Indian basket of crude oil breached the $100 mark, and the September average is $100.75 per barrel against $90.19 in August and $82.04 in July.

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US-Iran war pose challenge for limited crude supply “The renewed hostilities between Iran and the US pose a challenge for the limited crude oil supplies coming through the Strait of Hormuz. Further, as Iran threatens to establish a new restricted maritime zone extending beyond the Strait of Hormuz, additional energy flows beyond the latter could be at risk,” Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head, Corporate Ratings, Icra told PTI.

Owing to these developments, crude oil prices have increased in the past few days, and the Indian crude basket has crossed the $100/barrel mark, he said, “As a result of the surge in crude prices, marketing margins on auto fuels are likely to turn negative and domestic LPG under-recoveries could increase from the current ₹200 per cylinder.”

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The disruption comes as traffic through the Strait, a key route for global energy shipments, has slowed sharply. The waterway normally carries about one-fifth of the world's daily oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. West Asian oil shipments have fallen to about 11 million barrels a day from roughly 18 million barrels a day amid the conflict.

For India, the effect of higher crude prices extends beyond the import bill. Refiners, fuel distributors, airlines, petrochemical companies and other energy-intensive industries can face higher costs when crude prices rise.

According to Wood Mackenzie, disruption in the Hormuz has significantly changed Asia's oil demand trajectory. Asia Pacific oil demand is not expected to return to pre-conflict levels until late 2027, after a projected 1.24 million barrels per day decline in 2026.

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Petrochemical feedstocks, especially LPG and naphtha in markets reliant on SoH transit flows, have been most affected, while road fuels have remained more resilient.

"India is leading the regional recovery, surpassing pre-conflict demand levels first, with Southeast Asia following. China's oil demand likely peaked before the conflict began," it said.

Wood Mackenzie said extending the West Asia conflict to year-end cuts global crude runs by an estimated 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in Q4 2026, led by Asia.

For India, a brief spike in crude prices would have a more limited impact than a prolonged period of elevated prices, which could put greater pressure on inflation, the current account and the currency.

(With inputs from PTI)

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