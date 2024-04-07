India, Oman conclude trade talks; to sign deal after elections
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is expected to boost exports to Oman by eliminating duties, especially on petroleum products, textiles, electronics, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and iron and steel.
New Delhi: Negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Oman have concluded, and it's likely to be signed after the formation of a new central government in the coming months, two people aware of the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message