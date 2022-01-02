The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 1,525 today up from 1,431 on Saturday in India. The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 23 states in the country. Maharashtra has the highest Omicron count with 460 cases, followed by Delhi with 351 cases.

Tamil Nadu has 117 cases, while Gujarat and Kerala have reported 136 and 109 cases respectively and are among the states with over 100 cases of the highly contagious variant.

The 1,525 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 560 people have recovered or migrated.

Omicron: State-wise tally

Rajasthan-69

Telangana 67

Karnataka 64

Haryana 63

West Bengal 20

Madhya Pradesh 9

Odisha 14

Andhra Pradesh 17

Uttarakhand 8

Chandigarh 3

Jammu and Kashmir 3

Andaman & Nicobar Islands 2

Uttar Pradesh 8

Goa 1

Himachal Pradesh 1

Ladakh 1

Manipur 1

Punjab 1

India's Covid tally rose to 3,48,89,132 with 27,553 fresh cases, while the active cases have increased to 1,22,801, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,81,770 with 284 more fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases have increased to 1,22,801 comprising 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55 per cent.

The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 25,75,225 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.44 Crore (1,45,44,13,005) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.