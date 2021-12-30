The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 961 today up from 781 on Wednesday in India. The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 22 states in the country. Delhi has the highest Omicron count with 263 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 252 cases. Gujarat has 97 cases, while Kerala and Telangana have reported 65 and 62 cases respectively.

Omicron: State-wise tally

Rajasthan 69

Karnataka 34

Tamil Nadu 45

Haryana 12

West Bengal 11

Madhya Pradesh 9

Odisha 9

Andhra Pradesh 16

Uttarakhand 4

Chandigarh 3

Jammu and Kashmir 3

Uttar Pradesh 2

Goa 1

Himachal Pradesh 1

Ladakh 1

Manipur 1

Punjab 1

India has reported 13,154 new COVID-19 cases and 268 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With this, the country's COVID-19 tally has risen to 34,822,040 while the death toll has mounted to 4,80,860.

The ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 82,402 constituting 0.24 per cent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation's(WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that the Omicron variant is very transmissible and is leading to a tsunami of COVID cases.

Dr Tedros during a media briefing said, "Right now Delta and Omicron are twin threats that are driving up cases to record numbers, which again is leading to spikes in hospitalisations and deaths."

Dr Tedros also said that this virus will continue to evolve and threaten health systems if the collective response is not improved.

"I am highly concerned that Omicron being more transmissible circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases," he added.

The WHO chief warned that it will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse and again disturbing lives and livelihoods.

"The pressure on the health system is not only because of new COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisations but also a large number of health workers are getting sick themselves," Tedros added.

