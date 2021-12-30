India Omicron cases near 1,000. These five states have maximum cases

The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 961 today up from 781 on Wednesday in India. The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 22 states in the country. Delhi has the highest Omicron count with 263 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 252 cases. Gujarat has 97 cases, while Kerala and Telangana have reported 65 and 62 cases respectively.

