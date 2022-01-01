The tally of coronavirus variant Omicron has reached 1,431 today up from 1270 on Friday in India showing a rise of more than 32% . The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa has now spread to 23 states in the country. Maharashtra has the highest Omicron count with 454 cases, followed by Delhi with 351 cases.

Tamil Nadu has 118 cases, while Gujarat and Kerala have reported 115 and 109 cases respectively and are among the states with over 100 cases of the highly contagious variant.

The 1,431 cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, and 488 people have recovered or migrated.

Omicron: State-wise tally

Rajasthan-69

Telangana 62

Karnataka 34

Haryana 37

West Bengal 17

Madhya Pradesh 9

Odisha 14

Andhra Pradesh 17

Uttarakhand 4

Chandigarh 3

Jammu and Kashmir 3

Andaman & Nicobar Islands 2

Uttar Pradesh 8

Goa 1

Himachal Pradesh 1

Ladakh 1

Manipur 1

Punjab 1

Meanwhile, India reported on Saturday 22,775 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, pushed up by a growing number of Omicron variant cases, data from the health ministry showed.

The COVID-19 death toll in the past 24 hours rose by 406.

The country also recorded 8,949 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

Active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent, said the ministry.

The country registered 8,949 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,75,312. India's recovery rate is currently at 98.32 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.