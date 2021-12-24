India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far.

Maharashtra - 88 cases

Delhi - 67

Telangana - 38

Tamil Nadu - 34

Karnataka - 31

Gujarat - 30

The ministry data updated at 8 am also showed that India recorded 6,650 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of cases to 3,47,72,626, while the count of active cases has declined to 77,516.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,79,133, with 374 daily fatalities being recorded, it showed.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 57 days.

The tally of active cases has declined to 77,516, which comprises 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A total of 4,79,133 Covid deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,392 from Maharashtra, 45,861 from Kerala, 38,301 from Karnataka, 36,707 from Tamil Nadu, 25,103 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,702 from West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.