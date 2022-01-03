India's Omicron infections stand at 1,700, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. India’s cumulative Omicron tally, after adding 10 more cases reported in Karnataka, stood at 1,710.

The variant of concern has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

Ten more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the State's Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. This takes the state's Omicron tally to 76. "Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76. Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers). Dharwad: 2 cases," Sudhakar said in a tweet. The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2

As per the ministry, the country reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India Omicron update: State-wise tally

Maharashtra 510

Delhi 351

Kerala 156

Gujarat 136

Tamil Nadu 121

Rajasthan 120

Telangana 67

Karnataka 76

Haryana 63

Odisha 37

West Bengal 20

Andhra Pradesh 17

Madhya Pradesh 9

Uttar Pradesh 8

Uttarakhand 8

Chandigarh 3

Jammu and Kashmir 3

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2

Goa 1

Himachal Pradesh 1

Ladakh 1

Manipur 1

Punjab 1

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was optimistic that the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022 only if inequity ends. In a statement on Friday, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said "as enter the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, I'm confident that this will be the year we end it - but only if we do it together".

