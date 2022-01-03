Ten more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the State's Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. This takes the state's Omicron tally to 76. "Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76. Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers). Dharwad: 2 cases," Sudhakar said in a tweet. The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2

