India on Monday reported 410 new cases of Omicron variant, taking the overall caseload to 4,033. Of the total Omicron cases in India, 1,552 patients have been discharged. Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases in the country (1,216). Yesterday, the state reported 207 new cases of Omicron variant. The next five worst-affected states/UTs are Rajasthan (529), Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Kerala (333), and Gujarat (236), respectively.