India Omicron update: Tally crosses 4,000-mark, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi worst hit. State-wise list here

Omicron outbreak in India: A total of 27 state sand union territories have reported Omicron cases in the country except for Sikkim as per the Centre's data (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 09:29 AM IST Livemint

  • Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases in the country (1,216). Yesterday, the state reported 207 new cases of Omicron variant
  • A total of 27 state sand union territories have reported Omicron cases in the country except for Sikkim as per the Centre's data

India on Monday reported 410 new cases of Omicron variant, taking the overall caseload to 4,033. Of the total Omicron cases in India, 1,552 patients have been discharged.  Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases in the country (1,216). Yesterday, the state reported 207 new cases of Omicron variant. The next five worst-affected states/UTs are Rajasthan (529), Delhi (513), Karnataka (441), Kerala (333), and Gujarat (236), respectively.

A total of 27 state sand union territories have reported Omicron cases in the country except for Sikkim as per the Centre's data. Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 1,79,723 fresh Covid-19 cases, 46,569 recoveries, and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's daily positivity rate has risen to xx %. India's active Covid-19 cases have surged to 7,23,619---2.03% of the total caseload.

India's Omicron tally state-wise

  • Maharashtra- 1,216
  • Rajasthan- 529
  • Delhi- 513
  • Karnataka- 441
  • Kerala- 333
  • Gujarat- 236
  • Tamil Nadu- 185
  • Haryana- 123
  • Telangana- 123
  • Uttar Pradesh- 113
  • Odisha- 74
  • Andhra Pradesh- 28
  • Punjab- 27
  • West Bengal- 27
  • Goa- 19
  • Madhya Pradesh- 10
  • Assam- 9
  • Uttarakhand- 8
  • Meghalaya- 4
  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands- 3
  • Chandigarh- 3
  • Jammu & Kashmir- 3
  • Puducherry- 2
  • Chhattisgarh- 1
  • Himachal Pradesh- 1
  • Ladakh- 1
  • Manipur- 1

