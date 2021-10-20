India on cusp of virtuous cycle as capex-GDP ratio set to rise: Morgan Stanley

MUMBAI : Capex and productivity growth are likely to be key drivers of growth in India as Morgan Stanley sees capex to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio rising 6 percentage points (ppt) from FY21 to FY26. Increasing capex ratios will lift employment prospects and boost income and consumption growth, creating a virtuous cycle, it said.

“A virtuous cycle, supported by strong capex and productivity, is taking off in India. Strong rates of growth, coupled with benign macro stability risks, set a positive backdrop for the ratio of corporate profits to GDP to rise. This cycle will be unlike the past decade and more like 2003-07," Morgan Stanley said in a note on 19 October.

Morgan Stanley expects India GDP growth to average 7% in FY23-FY26. It sees India entering a new profit cycle, which may result in earnings compounding at 20-25% per annum for the next four years.

According to Morgan Stanley, India story stands out now, not only from an absolute perspective but also from a relative perspective, because of this rise in the ratio of corporate profit to GDP.

“With nascent signs of capex, supportive government policy for higher corporate profit share in GDP and a robust global growth outlook, India seems well placed to enter a new profit cycle. For an economy that is likely to grow at a nominal rate of 10-12% per annum, if the profit share in GDP hits 3.5% over the next five years, it gives us an annual compounded growth in earnings of ~25% for the broad market," it said.

Morgan Stanley thinks that India's economy is well-positioned and ready for a take-off in this cycle, given the global macro backdrop as well as supportive policy reforms.

India’s growth momentum is just gathering pace again after the easing of restrictions from mid-June. High-frequency indicators are indicating a robust recovery, with all components re-accelerating in tandem. In the September 2021 quarter, Morgan Stanley expects GDP growth to accelerate to 18.8%. From there, growth momentum will pick up, lifting India’s GDP to almost 6% above its pre-covid path by end-2022, it added.

From a saving-investment gap perspective, even as Morgan Stanley expects a rise in investment to GDP ratios, the productive nature of growth will mean that aggregate saving in the economy will rise, too, limiting the widening of the current account deficit. “Again, this draws parallels with the 2003-07 cycle, where the ratio of investment to GDP rose 11.3 ppt but saving too rose 7.8 ppt, keeping the current account balance in the range of 2.3% to -1.3% of GDP then," it said.

The risks to the outlook are more external than domestic and cyclical rather than structural in nature, it said. For instance, a sharper rise in US core inflation above 2.5%, driven by wage growth, could lead to a disruptive pace of Fed rate hikes and in turn spillover to a tightening of financial conditions in India.

