India on cusp of virtuous cycle as capex-GDP ratio set to rise: Morgan Stanley

“With nascent signs of capex, supportive government policy for higher corporate profit share in GDP and a robust global growth outlook, India seems well placed to enter a new profit cycle. For an economy that is likely to grow at a nominal rate of 10-12% per annum, if the profit share in GDP hits 3.5% over the next five years, it gives us an annual compounded growth in earnings of ~25% for the broad market," it said.