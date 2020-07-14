India on fast-track mode to develop Covid-19 vaccine: ICMR

"Now, they have got their sites ready and they are doing the clinical study approximately on 1,000 volunteers each at different sites. They are trying to do early clinical testing for these two candidate vaccines. There are pre-clinical experiments as well for other vaccines being done at National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Experts are working day and night to do these experiments and it is their moral duty to develop vaccines as fast as possible as more than half a million people have succumbed to COVID-19 across the world. So "fast-tracking" the development of COVID vaccines is more important," added Dr Bhargava.