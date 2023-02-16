India on mission to expand global engagement with cutting edge tech: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India is on a mission to expand its global engagement taking advantage of its excellent manufacturing experience, high-quality talent and cutting-edge advanced technology attainments.

Inaugurating the International Engineering and Technology Fair (IETF) 2023 on Thursday, the President said “Rapid digitization of the economy and its acceptance at the social level has unleashed a new potential which has created new pathways for high growth."

There are many critical areas where international collaboration in engineering and technology would bring about changes to make the world a prosperous and safer place for the posterity, she added.

“Our commitment to clean energy has been driving our green growth..India has been marching ahead steadfastly to attain the net zero emission target in 2070," Murmu said.

About IETF, she said the event is not only a celebration of India’s growth story in the engineering and manufacturing sector, but also a testimony to the nation’s collaboration with the best in the world in advanced technologies.

She added that India has come a long way in the 48 years since the first IETF. “The engineering industry has achieved new heights during this period. Today, it is a robust, multi-level, diversified segment of India’s industry, playing a critical role in driving growth, creating jobs, and boosting exports."

Noting that IETF-2023 covers 11 areas of emerging technologies which would have profound impact on our economy and society, President Murmu added that there is no doubt that technology is going to change the way we live.

“We should strive to use technology for social change. Any technology that confines itself to a section of people would gradually wither away. On the other hand, the technologies that change the lives of ordinary people in a positive manner get traction. The wide acceptance of the world’s biggest digitization drive in India is a prime example of the society readily embracing technologies that bring about positive changes in people’s lives," the President said.