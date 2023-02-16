India on mission to expand global engagement with cutting edge tech: President Murmu
There are many critical areas where international collaboration in engineering and technology would bring about changes to make the world a prosperous and safer place for the posterity, Murmu said
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India is on a mission to expand its global engagement taking advantage of its excellent manufacturing experience, high-quality talent and cutting-edge advanced technology attainments.
