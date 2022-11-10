India on priority: Here’s how US plans to issue 1 lakh visas every month to Indian applicants2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 03:54 PM IST
India is America’s top priority for issuance of visas, a senior official of the US embassy said.
By the summer of 2023, there will be a significant reduction in the time that applicants must wait before receiving a US visa, and there will be about 1.2 million applicants overall. India is America’s top priority for issuance of visas, a senior official of the US embassy said on November 10. By the middle of 2023, Washington hopes to return the situation to its pre-Covid-19 situation.