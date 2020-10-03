India on top with maximum Covid-19 recoveries, lowest mortality rate

New Delhi: India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of COVID-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 per cent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

India has also maintained its global position with one of the lowest COVID-19 case fatality rates (CFR) when compared to several other countries.

While the global CFR stands at 2.97 per cent as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.56 per cent, it said.

“The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 130 deaths per million population, India is reporting 73 deaths per million population," the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 54,27,706, with 75,628 recovering in a span of 24 hours, pushing the national recovery rate to 83.84 per cent, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

"India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. It accounts for 21 per cent of the global recovered cases, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 per cent," the ministry said.

It said 74.36 per cent of the recovered cases reported in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and Union territories (UTs). Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to these followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

There are 9,44,996 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises only 14.60 per cent of the total caseload, it said.

"For the 12th successive day, India has sustained its steady trend of maintaining the active cases below the 10-lakh mark," the ministry underlined.

Nearly 77 per cent of the active cases are in 10 states and UTs, it said.

Maharashtra leads the tally with more than 2.6 lakh cases.

Further, 79,476 confirmed cases have been reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, while 78.2 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in ten states/UTs, the ministry said.

Maharashtra contributed close to 16,000 to the new cases, lower than the day before. Kerala surged to the second place with 9,258 new cases, while Karnataka reported more than 8,000 daily new cases.

Also, 1,069 deaths have been registered in a day with 10 states and UTs accounting for 84.1 per cent of the latest fatalities, it said.

The ministry said 39.66 per cent of deaths reported on Friday were from Maharashtra with 424 deaths followed by Karnataka with 125 deaths.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 64,73,544 with 79,476 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,00,842 with the virus claiming 1,069 lives in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

