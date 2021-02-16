India on track for economic recovery, to grow 10% in FY22: S&P

NEW DELHI: India will likely grow 10% in the next financial year, with economic recovery gathering steam, S&P Global Ratings said in a forecast on Tuesday.

This is a notch below the 11% growth projected by the Economic Survey for FY22, which it said, was a conservative estimate, based on continued normalisation of economic activities, covid-19 vaccination, and steps taken.

The projected rebound in FY22, however, comes on a lower base, with the Indian economy estimated to contract 7.7% this fiscal.

For the recovery in growth in the next fiscal, S&P relied on consistently good agriculture performance, flattening of the vovid-19 infection curve ,which supports the economy, and a pickup in government spending.

India though needs many things to be right for its recovery to continue, S&P cautioned, adding that the country needs to quickly and thoroughly vaccinate most of its 1.4 billion people, the agency said.

While near-term prospects are positive but emergence of more contagious variants of the virus and chances of early withdrawal of global fiscal stimulus pose risks to India’s recovery, the agency said.

The Union Budget for FY22 budget will also support economic recovery, which is critical for the country’s ability to sustain higher deficits, it said.

S&P expects India’s banking sector’s performance to start improving materially in FY23. Weak loans ratio is estimated at 12% of gross loans and credit cost will likely remain elevated at 2.2-2.7%.

Faster economic recovery and steps by the government and the Reserve Bank of India cushioned the effect of the crisis on bank balance sheets, it said.

The economy still faces important risks as it transitions from stabilisation to recovery and the country faces a permanent loss of about 10% of GDP output versus its pre-pandemic path. A sustained earnings rebound is key for ratings to stabilise, the agency added.

