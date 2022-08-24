India on track to have 1.8L km highways, 1.2L km rail lines by 20253 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 10:33 PM IST
A report by Bank of America Securities India has stated that India will have 1.8 lakh km highways and 1.2 lakh km rail lines by 2025
India is expected to witness an accelerated pace of development in the coming couple of years as a report by Bank of America Securities India on Wednesday said the country is on course to build more national highways and rail lines during the decade ending 2025 than it has cumulatively done between 1950 and 2015.