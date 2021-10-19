India on track to meet climate change goals: Amitabh Kant

NEW DELHI : Although India is not responsible for global warming, it is the only G20 nation well on track to achieve the nationally determined climate goals, NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant said at the Schneider Electric Innovation Summit India 2021 in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Independent studies rate India's efforts to address climate change highly compliant with the requirements under the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement, said Kant.

The Kyoto Protocol adopted in 1997 and entered into force in 2005 operationalizes the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change by committing industrialized countries and economies in transition to cut greenhouse gas emissions as per agreed individual targets.

Kant said renewable energy is key to a decarbonized future. “India’s renewable energy sector has become a prime destination for global investors with a potential to attract $10 billion of annual investments. These achievements have contributed to improving the lives of our 1.3 billion people. Simultaneously, we are increasing investments and domestic manufacturing capacity of batteries, electric vehicles and solar, and in the research and development of innovative clean energy solutions, such as hydrogen," a statement from Schneider Electric said, quoting Kant. Our efforts in mainstreaming sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint should inspire countries across the world, Kant said.

Kant said it was essential for businesses to use cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for driving growth and sustainability. According to him, a vast scale of data and a massive digital footprint is India's biggest strength in making a technological jump in artificial intelligence and machine learning development. He said India will use machine learning and AI to find solutions in areas such as water availability, learning outcomes, sustainability and reduction of carbon footprint.

According to Kant, during this transformation, the industry should also strive to maintain sustainability and become greener. He said that artificial intelligence solutions championed by startups are being used in many areas such as predicting machine failures and providing real-time manufacturing insights. This would allow our industries to become globally competitive, he said.

